ISIS-inspired modules: NIA conducts raids

NIA has conducted searches at Amroha, Hapur, Meerut, and Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh today and also at Ludhiana in Punjab in connection with the ISIS-inspired module case.

Last month the NIA had carried out searches in Delhi, Amroha, Lucknow, Meerut, Hapur and other places in connection with its probe into the new Islamic State module of Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam.

It also arrested 10 people including the group head Mufti Mohammad Suhail as they were allegedly planning terror attacks targeting some political personalities, security establishments and crowded places in Delhi and the national capital region.