J&K : Indian Army kills 5 Pakistani soldiers, destroys 7 bunkers

Security forces on Thursday killed five Pakistani soldiers and destroyed seven bunkers in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a tweet by ANI, the Pakistani troops again violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Poonch district.

The Indian Army gave a befitting reply and gunned down as many as seven militants, a tweet by CNN News 18 stated.

On January 11, two Army personnel were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion that took place near the LoC in Naushera and Sunderbani sectors. According to reports, an Army officer and a soldier, who got grievously injured, succumbed to their injuries in a hospital while undergoing treatment.

On Wednesday, India summoned Pakistan High Commission official and lodged a strong protest at the unprovoked ceasefire violations (CFV) in Naushera and Sunderbani sectors in Jammu and Kashmir. The Ministry of External Affairs said India’s strong concerns were shared at continued unprovoked firing and ceasefire violations across the Line of Control and the International Boundary.