Latest NewsNEWSSports

The day for Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus defeated AC Milan in Supercoppa Finals

Jan 17, 2019, 12:36 pm IST
Less than a minute

Juventus defeated AC Milan to be crowned the champions of the 31st annual Supercoppa Italiana. The only goal in the match was scored by Juventus’ talismanic Cristiano Ronaldo at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in the Saudi city of Jeddah on Wednesday.

The first was dominated by the defending Serie A champions with shots of from Douglas Costa, Blaise Matuidi and Ronaldo threatened the Milan defense. Matuidi’s shot also ended up at the back of the net in the half an hour mark but it was flagged off side.

Tags

Related Articles

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Prakash Raj Meets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Jan 10, 2019, 04:04 pm IST

“I am not so foolish to copy anything from a published work “ :Chetan Bhagat

May 10, 2017, 03:49 pm IST
Gold-Rate

Today Gold Rate in Kerala (6th November 2018)

Nov 6, 2018, 09:58 am IST

These banks slash interest rates on savings accounts

Aug 19, 2017, 11:50 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close