The day for Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus defeated AC Milan in Supercoppa Finals

Juventus defeated AC Milan to be crowned the champions of the 31st annual Supercoppa Italiana. The only goal in the match was scored by Juventus’ talismanic Cristiano Ronaldo at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in the Saudi city of Jeddah on Wednesday.

The first was dominated by the defending Serie A champions with shots of from Douglas Costa, Blaise Matuidi and Ronaldo threatened the Milan defense. Matuidi’s shot also ended up at the back of the net in the half an hour mark but it was flagged off side.