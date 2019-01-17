Latest NewsIndiaSports

Malaysia Masters: Saina, Srikanth enter quarterfinal

Jan 17, 2019, 06:35 pm IST
Top Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth progressed to the quarterfinal of the Malaysia Masters in Kuala Lumpur today. However, Parupalli Kashyap crashed out of the tournament after losing his second round match to Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting.

Saina, seeded seventh, took 39 minutes to tame Hong Kong’s Pui Yin Yip 21-14 21-16 in her second round women’s singles encounter. Saina will take on 2017 World champion Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the quarters tomorrow.

In men’s singles, Srikanth registered a 23-21, 8-21, 21-18 win over Hong Kong’s Wong Wing Ki Vincent. He will fight with fourth-seeded Korean Son Wan Ho.

Women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy also suffered a 18-21, 17-21 loss to Indonesian combination of Ni Ketut Mahadewi Istarani and Rizki Amelia Pradipta.

