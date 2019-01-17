No talks with Pakistan for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas,says Sushma Swaraj

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday ruled out talks with Pakistan saying “terror and talks” could not go together.

“How can we think about holding talks (with Pakistan) when the firing on the border continues,” Swaraj told newspersons in Lucknow.

She was replying to a question if the Centre would consider inviting people of Pakistan in the forthcoming Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) 2019, scheduled at Varanasi during 21-23 January.

Recently, ex-foreign minister of Pakistan Hina Rabbani Khar had reportedly asked Pakistan to strengthen ties with India and other neighbouring countries instead of the US. She noted that Pakistan could not command respect with “a begging bowl in both hands.”

Meanwhile, Swaraj had arrived in the state capital to review the preparations for the mega event, which would be formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22. President Ram Nath Kovind would grace the closing ceremony on January 23.