Orient launches India’s first smart ceiling fan

Internet of Things (IoT) enabled Aeroslim puts comfort and control at users’ fingertips by giving them the freedom to manage fan speed and modes, reverse rotation and under light with dimming options via Orient Smart mobile app.

The inverter motor fan consumes only 45-watt of electricity thus ensuring 40% energy savings as compared to ordinary fans. It features advanced aerodynamic blade design to give an air delivery of 240 CMM while ensuring silent operation even at low voltages of up to 140V. It has a telescopically adjustable mounting which complements both traditional and modern ceilings.

Aeroslim has a sweep of 1200 mm and has 100% rust-free blade made of high-grade glass filled compounded ABS which provides strength to the blades, thus making it bend-proof, rust-proof and easy to clean.

Its slim cylindrical design, integrated under light and PU paint with hydrographic finish impart stunning looks to the Aeroslim fan. It also comes with remote.