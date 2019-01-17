Latest NewsIndia

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate ‘Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Institute of Medical Sciences and Research’ Today

Jan 17, 2019, 06:32 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate and attend Amdavad Shopping Festival 2019. Along with this, he would also inaugurate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Gujarat.

Informing about the same, PM Modi stated that he would inaugurate Amdavad Shopping Festival in Gujarat on Ahmedabad, in which local entrepreneurs would get an exceptional opportunity to showcase their products.

Also, as per the information, the organisers of the shopping festival have declared that there will hefty discounts on almost all products on the last three days, which overlaps with the Republic Day weekend. The ASF – first-of-its-kind event in India – is inspired by the Dubai Shopping Festival.

Along with the ASF, PM will also inaugurate the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Institute of Medical Sciences and Research. Built at the cost of Rs 582 crore, the hospital is equipped with 1,500-bed for patients and has 17 floors – tallest in Ahmedabad.

 

