Shahid Kapoor finds this Bollywood actress as attractive when she dance

In an interview on the show, Famously Filmfare, Shahid opened up about his thoughts about Katrina. “Katrina is very attractive, when she is dancing, especially. [I feel that ] because I am someone who loves dancing.”

On the work front, Shahid is currently working on Kabir Singh, which is a Hindi remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda