SpaceX to build Mars ships in Texas

Jan 17, 2019, 12:36 pm IST
SpaceX said on Wednesday that it will build test versions of its Mars spaceship in south Texas instead of the Port of Los Angeles in another blow to the local economy that comes days after the company announced massive layoffs. The decision was made to streamline operations, the Hawthorne, California-based company said in a statement. SpaceX won approval last year to lease 19 acres at the port’s Terminal Island. It planned to erect a new facility to do work on the interplanetary spacecraft, now called Starship, and its launch vehicle, the Super Heavy, which would be the largest rocket ever built.

The port facility would have allowed the giant craft to be barged or shipped to launch sites. It could have added about 700 jobs to the area. SpaceX now won’t proceed with that option. Founder Elon Musk tweeted that development of Starship will continue in Hawthorne but prototypes will be built in south Texas.

The company has a launch facility in Boca Chica near Brownsville, where one prototype of the spacecraft already has been assembled. "We are building the Starship prototypes locally at our launch site in Texas, as their size makes them very difficult to transport," Musk said.

