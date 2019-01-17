Supreme Court relaxes conditions for dance bars

The Supreme Court set aside some provisions of a law imposing restrictions on the licensing and functioning of dance bars in Maharashtra.

A bench headed by Justice A.K.Sikri quashed certain provisions of the state law – the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women (Working therein) Act, 2016-. The bench permitted the bars to function from 6 pm to 11:30 pm and also allowed the sale of liquor in the premises. It also removed norms like the mandatory installation of CCTV and a partition between barrooms and the dance floor.

The court allowed payment of tips to performers in Maharashtra dance bars but made it clear that showering of currency notes cannot be allowed. The apex court also quashed provision mandating that Maharashtra dance bars should be 1 km away from religious places and educational institutions. It also upheld the condition fixing the timing of dance bars in Maharashtra from 6 pm to 11.30 pm.