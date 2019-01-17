‘Transfer order is a trap’, says nuns who stood up for rape survivor

The four Catholic nuns who protested against rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal said the transfer order against them was an attempt to split them and weaken them emotionally.

The nuns who protested against Bishop Franco Mulakkal, the Jalandhar bishop, accused of raping one of their colleagues, were transferred last year after they complained to the church authorities against the bishop. However, they refused to comply with the transfer order and continued staying at their convent at Kottayam in Kerala.

Following this, the church sent them reminder notices on the transfer order. The nuns have been transferred to different parts of the country. While Sr Anupama was transferred to Punjab, Sr Alfie has been ordered to move to Jharkhand. Sr Neena Rose and Sr Josephine, too, were transferred, according to the order issued by the mother general of Missionaries of Jesus.

Recently, Sr Lucy Kalapura, another nun, was sent a notice threatening her with expulsion for protesting against the bishop. In November, two months after the hunger strike staged by nuns in Kochi, Fr Vattoly was prohibited by the church from holding protests and was warned of ecclesiastical action in case of disobedience.

The church has been criticized for acting against the nuns, while Bishop Mulakkal is out on bail and is based in Jalandhar.

Bishop Mulakkal was arrested on September 21 amid mounting public outrage over allegations of repeatedly raping the nun. A magisterial court had on September 24 remanded Mulakkal to 12 days in judicial custody. However, he was later released on bail.