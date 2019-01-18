African Union asks DR Congo to postpone release of election results

The African Union (AU) has called on the Democratic Republic of Congo to postpone the release of its presidential election results due to “serious doubts” it has about provisional results released last week.

Opposition candidate Felix Tshisekedi was declared the winner but another opponent of the current administration, Martin Fayulu, insists he won.

A number of AU heads of state and government met in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, and released a statement about the disputed 30 December election.