BJP Leader shot dead by unknown assailants

Jan 18, 2019, 06:18 am IST
Madhya Pradesh BJP leader and Mandsaur Municipal Corporation chairman Prahlad Bandhwar was shot dead on Thursday.

Mr Bandhwar was standing in front of the district cooperative bank when the attackers approached him and shot him point blank. He was rushed to the hospital but died of his injuries.

The incident took place at around 7 pm. A police officer said that the motorcycle of the attackers was recovered.The police have started the investigation.

A large number of BJP supporters gathered outside the hospital after the incident.

Meanwhile, former minister and senior BJP leader Kailash Chawala termed the attack as a heinous crime and said the attackers should be arrested immediately.

