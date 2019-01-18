Latest NewsIndia

BJP trying to make India stronger, but Congress leaders support tukde tukde gang: Smriti Irani

Jan 18, 2019, 11:52 pm IST
Less than a minute

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani said the BJP government at the Centre was trying to make India stronger while Congress leaders support tukde tukde gang (those who talk about breaking India.

She also hit out at Congress leader Kapil Sibal who has demanded that colonial area sedition law under Section 124 A of the Indian Penal Code be scrapped as those in power are manipulating it.

She hit out at Congress alleging that the party stood with those forces who had raised anti-India slogans.

Irani said, the BJP-led government at the Centre has resolved to make a strong and resurgent India. She alleged that the Congress leaders supporting those who raised anti-India slogans.

Tags

Related Articles

How the medical research-cum-donation center came into existence

Jan 2, 2018, 09:16 am IST

From car washer to company Owner.

Dec 4, 2017, 07:10 am IST

Tsunami : Death toll rises to 281, Over 1000 injured

Dec 24, 2018, 08:58 am IST

These famous Bollywood beauties fell in love and married to film directors

Nov 20, 2017, 07:47 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close