BJP trying to make India stronger, but Congress leaders support tukde tukde gang: Smriti Irani

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani said the BJP government at the Centre was trying to make India stronger while Congress leaders support tukde tukde gang (those who talk about breaking India.

She also hit out at Congress leader Kapil Sibal who has demanded that colonial area sedition law under Section 124 A of the Indian Penal Code be scrapped as those in power are manipulating it.

She hit out at Congress alleging that the party stood with those forces who had raised anti-India slogans.

Irani said, the BJP-led government at the Centre has resolved to make a strong and resurgent India. She alleged that the Congress leaders supporting those who raised anti-India slogans.