Cable operators call strike to protest new TRAI rules

Jan 18, 2019, 07:16 am IST
Karnataka Cable Television Operators’ Association has scheduled a strike on January 24 to protest against the new TRAI rules, calling them detrimental to the interests of cable operators as well as the subscribers.

The strike will affect nearly 60 lakh users of the conventional TV cable in the state, as the screens will remain dark from morning 6am to 10pm in the night.

As per the new rules of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India or TRAI, the cable operators will have to rejig their rate cards — charging the subscribers on per channel basis. The TRAI guidelines make it mandatory for the cable operators to present a rate card before the subscriber, with the latter being given the freedom to choose only the set of channels he wants to.

