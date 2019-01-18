Congress suspends MLA for anti-party activities

The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) on Thursday suspended its Sundargarh MLA Jogesh Singh for anti-party activities.The PCC suspended Singh following the approval of All India Congress Committee (AICC).

The PCC disciplinary committee headed by former Chief Minister Hemananda Biswal had recommended the suspension of Singh for anti-parties activities.

Disciplinary committee convenor Ananta Sethi said the Sundargarh MLA has been suspended for repeatedly making statements in media against the party.

Jogesh Singh had been praising Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik since last couple of months for carrying out developmental works in the state.

“I am not involved in any anti-party activities. They have suspended me without any reason. Earlier, UPA ministers had lauded the Chief Minister. Now, I have praised Naveen Patnaik for his good works as he has bagged the best administrator award in the country,” said Singh reacting to the suspension.

He said he will resign from the membership of Odisha Assembly soon.

However, he did not say if he would join any party.