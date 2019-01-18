Latest NewsGulf

 Embassy issues warning to Indian citizens in UAE

Jan 18, 2019, 09:01 am IST
The Embassy of India in UAE issued a warning to its citizens on Thursday regarding some fraudsters who claim to represent the mission.

In a public notice, which the Embassy shared on Twitter, the mission urged Indians to exercise caution against the unknown callers.

The callers, which use the telephone number 02-4492700 claim to represent the mission. The fraudsters ask victims to deposit money in various bank accounts in the name of the Indian Embassy.

The Indian Embassy urged its citizens to avoid entertaining such calls. Those who do receive them are advised to alert the mission via email ([email protected]).

