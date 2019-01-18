 Embassy issues warning to Indian citizens in UAE

The Embassy of India in UAE issued a warning to its citizens on Thursday regarding some fraudsters who claim to represent the mission.
In a public notice, which the Embassy shared on Twitter, the mission urged Indians to exercise caution against the unknown callers.
The callers, which use the telephone number 02-4492700 claim to represent the mission. The fraudsters ask victims to deposit money in various bank accounts in the name of the Indian Embassy.
@cgidubai @HelpPbsk pic.twitter.com/9gP1YQIajE
— India in UAE (@IndembAbuDhabi) January 17, 2019
The Indian Embassy urged its citizens to avoid entertaining such calls. Those who do receive them are advised to alert the mission via email ([email protected]).
