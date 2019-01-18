Illegal Sand Mining: Enforcement Directorate summons senior IAS officer Chandrakala

The Enforcement Directorate, today summoned senior IAS officer B.Chandrakala and four others in the alleged Uttar Pradesh illegal sand mining scam. Their questioning is scheduled for next week.

Chandrakala and SP MLC Ramesh Kumar Mishra had been summoned by the ED to appear before the investigating officer of the case in Lucknow next week. Two more officials were similarly summoned under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

During searches on January 5, the CBI officials had seized several documents related to mining and property, over 4 kg of gold and jewellery of over Rs 2 core from different places.

The Enforcement Directorate had filed a money laundering case in connection with alleged illegal sand mining in Hamirpur district during 2012-16. Former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav held the mining portfolio during 2012-13 and his role is also being probed.