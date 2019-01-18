India registers first ever bilateral ODI series win in Australia

MS Dhoni scored his 70th half-century as India chased down 231 against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to win their first ever bilateral ODI series in the country. After losing the first ODI in Sydney, India bounced back to win the second match in Adelaide by 6 wickets and the series decider in Melbourne by 7 wickets.

India was dealt an early blow when Rohit Sharma fell to Peter Siddle for 9 in the sixth over of the innings. Shikhar Dhawan looked good once again but he was dismissed by Marcus Stoinis for 23. Dhoni walked in to bat at No.4 and added 54 for the third wicket with Virat Kohli to give the Indian chase a sense of stability.