ISRO to launch two unmanned space missions

ISRO Chief K.Sivan on Friday in a press conference announced that the space agency will send two unmanned mission to space in December 2020 and in July 2021. The agency has lined up many plans to boost innovation and creativity and galvanize high-tech aerospace industry.

He said country’s first manned space flight – Gaganyaan – will send three humans into space for seven days by December 2021. Dr.Sivan said ISRO’s unmanned test missions for Gaganyaan in 2021 will carry humanoids not animals.

Dr.Sivan said 32 planned missions including Chandrayaan-2 are in the pipeline. He said Chandrayaan-2 is a complex and challenging mission and it will land near the south pole. He also revealed that the space agency will develop an incubation center at Tripura and four more will be created at Trichy, Nagpur, Rourkela, and Indore.

The space agency would launch a one month ‘Young Scientists programme. Under this new programme, three students from each state will be selected. The chosen students will be trained and will also be given access to research and development labs. The idea behind is to provide them with practical experience in building satellites.