Janhvi Kapoor walks off when asked to comment on Priya Prakash Varrier’s Sridevi Bungalow row

When Janhvi Kapoor was asked to comment on Sridevi Bungalow at an award show that was held last night, she seemed rather clueless. Neither did she say I don’t want to talk about it nor did she state her opinion. In fact, even before Janhvi could comment, her manager asked her to quietly leave the podium and called off the media interaction.
