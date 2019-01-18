Latest Newscelebrities

Janhvi Kapoor walks off when asked to comment on Priya Prakash Varrier’s Sridevi Bungalow row

Jan 18, 2019, 05:47 pm IST
Less than a minute

When Janhvi Kapoor was asked to comment on Sridevi Bungalow at an award show that was held last night, she seemed rather clueless. Neither did she say I don’t want to talk about it nor did she state her opinion. In fact, even before Janhvi could comment, her manager asked her to quietly leave the podium and called off the media interaction.

Tags

Related Articles

Leonardo DiCaprio still dating with 20-year-old model – Pics goes viral

Apr 2, 2018, 07:50 am IST

Couldn’t Keep Promises; Congress MLA goes down on his Knees Apologising to Voters

Jul 24, 2018, 03:22 pm IST

Saraswati Puja 2018:children take study break

Jan 22, 2018, 04:21 pm IST

Principal, 2 Teachers and 15 Classmates Accused of Raping Minor Girl: 6 Arrested

Jul 7, 2018, 06:15 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close