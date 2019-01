Recently, Janhvi made our heads turn with her boho avatar.

During a recent outing, the actress was seen wearing a white sleeveless choli with multi-colour threadwork. She paired it with a high-waist black pant and an open skirt. Janhvi accessorised her outfit with a statement silver choker, mirror earrings and black strappy heels.

Janhvi styled her hair in a neat low ponytail and her pink lips complemented her look perfectly.

Take a look: