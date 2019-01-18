Kumbh Mela 2019 : ISRO’s satellite captures ‘Triveni Sangamam’ from space

World’s largest religious festival Kumbh Mela is currently underway at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. Kumbh Mela 2019 began on January 15, the auspicious day of Makar Sankranti, with nearly 2 crore people taking the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, Around 12 crore pilgrims and saints are expected to visit the 50-day festival, which witnesses a congregation of lakhs of devotees at the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati.

On Thursday, the Indian Remote Sensing Satellite Cartosat-2 shared images captures from the space which showed key areas in and around Kumbh Mela 2019, ANI reported. The Cartosat-2 series satellite was developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and was part of the 104 satellites sent into space at the same time. In the pictures, the Triveni Sangam and the New Yamuna Bridge is easily visible.