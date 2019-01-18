Latest NewsIndia

Kumbh Mela 2019 : ISRO’s satellite captures ‘Triveni Sangamam’ from space

Jan 18, 2019, 06:59 am IST
Less than a minute

World’s largest religious festival Kumbh Mela is currently underway at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. Kumbh Mela 2019 began on January 15, the auspicious day of Makar Sankranti, with nearly 2 crore people taking the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, Around 12 crore pilgrims and saints are expected to visit the 50-day festival, which witnesses a congregation of lakhs of devotees at the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati.

On Thursday, the Indian Remote Sensing Satellite Cartosat-2 shared images captures from the space which showed key areas in and around Kumbh Mela 2019, ANI reported. The Cartosat-2 series satellite was developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and was part of the 104 satellites sent into space at the same time. In the pictures, the Triveni Sangam and the New Yamuna Bridge is easily visible.

Tags

Related Articles

Zakir Naik moves High Court against the revocation of his passport

Dec 13, 2017, 06:49 am IST
students-exam

NEET 2017: SC allows CBSE to declare results !

Jun 12, 2017, 11:31 am IST

Congress expels 19 party workers for contesting against official candidates

Nov 24, 2018, 06:59 pm IST

IndiGo passenger bus catches fire at Airport – Watch video

Dec 29, 2017, 05:20 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close