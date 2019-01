Modi Govt approves ‘Six-Lane National Highway’ project worth Rs. 4,405 crore

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has given approval for six lane NH 709-B of 155 km connecting Baghpat, Shyamli, Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh and Geeta Colony and Khajuri Khas in Delhi at an estimated cost Rs. 4,405 crore.

Speaking at a press conference, Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari said, “After winning the 2014 elections, my constituency faced the problem of heavy traffic.”

“I informed Gadkariji about this problem and today it is a matter of great joy that in reply, he has approved six lanes NH-709 B of 155 km connecting Baghpat, Shyamli, Saharanpur, Geeta Colony and Khajuri Khas at a cost of Rs. 4,405 crore.”

Mr Tiwari, who also represents the North-East constituency of Delhi in Lok Sabha, said the foundation of the National Highway would be laid on January 26.

He also said that the work of the project will be complemeted within 20 months.

Mr Tiwari said the road project will give relief to over 55 lakh people of the national capital.

“The project has a 19-km elevated corridor, of which 14.75 km will come under Delhi,” he said.

Mr Gadkari in his letter to the BJP MP said that Akshardham-Geeta Colony-Khajuri Khas-Delhi/UP Border-Shamli-Shahranpur road will be implemented on a priority.

Mr Gadkari also said the project has been divided in four packages — 14.75 km long Akshardham-Geeta Colony-Shahstri-Park-Khajuri Khas-Delhi/UP Border with an estimated cost of Rs. 1,100 crore.

The second package includes the 16.57 km-long stretch between Delhi/UP Border-Mandola-EPE Extension at an estimated cost of Rs. 1,800 crore.

THe third package of 61.4 km from EPE Junction to start of bypass of Shamli bypass worth Rs. 725 crore and fourth package of 62.7 km long from Shamli bypass to Shahranpur bypass at an estimated coast of Rs. 780 crore.