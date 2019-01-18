KeralaLatest News

Over 50 women entered Sabarimala temple : Kerala Govt in Supreme Court

Jan 18, 2019, 01:16 pm IST
The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Kerala government to provide round-the-clock security to two Kerala women who entered Sabarimala earlier this month defying traditionalists opposed to females of menstruating age offering worship at the hill shrine.

The two Bindu Ammini (40) and Kanakadurga (39), fearing for their lives, had petitioned the top court seeking security.

“Having heard the lawyers we deem it appropriate to close this petition at this stage by directing Kerala to provide round the clock. Beyond the above we do not consider it necessary to go into any other issues.”

The top Court rejected the plea of two women to tag their matter with the review petitions.

The Kerala government has informed the Supreme Court that 51 young women entered the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala since the apex court allowed women of all age groups to enter the hill shrine.

