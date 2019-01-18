PM Modi inaugurates Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Institute of Medical Sciences and Research is an excellent public hospital, which will strengthen the efforts to provide quality healthcare to the poor. Am glad to have inaugurated the hospital and seen parts of it. pic.twitter.com/Fbt0pwVxH7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 17, 2019

This institute is built by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. This super-speciality public hospital is equipped with all modern amenities including an air ambulance. Keeping with the spirit of Digital India, this is a completely paperless hospital which will serve the common man and support the overarching vision of Ayushman Bharat.

Prime Minister also inaugurated Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show at the Mahatma Mandir Exhibition cum Convention Center in Gandhinagar. The trade show is part of 9th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit which will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister tomorrow.