PM Modi inaugurates Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Gujarat

Jan 18, 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

This institute is built by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. This super-speciality public hospital is equipped with all modern amenities including an air ambulance. Keeping with the spirit of Digital India, this is a completely paperless hospital which will serve the common man and support the overarching vision of Ayushman Bharat.

Prime Minister also inaugurated Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show at the Mahatma Mandir Exhibition cum Convention Center in Gandhinagar. The trade show is part of 9th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit which will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister tomorrow.

