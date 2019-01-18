CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Makers of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi arrange special screening for President of India

Jan 18, 2019, 10:07 am IST
Less than a minute
Manikarnika-The-Queen-Of-Jhansi

The makers of ‘Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi’ have arranged a special screening of the movie for President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi on January 18, 2019. The movie is all set to open in theatres on January 25, 2019.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter. He wrote: “Shri Ram Nath Kovind, President of India, will watch a special screening of #Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi in New Delhi tomorrow [18 Jan]… Kangana Ranaut and the team will be present… Screening organised by Zee Entertainment… #Manikarnika releases on 25 Jan 2019.”

Tags

Related Articles

No power on Earth can take Kashmir away from India : Farooq Abdullah

Feb 11, 2018, 05:50 pm IST

Government of India announces 2018 Padma Awards

Jan 25, 2018, 08:34 pm IST

Jobs in Dubai : Salary Dh80,000 per month,no qualification needed -Here’s the details

Oct 29, 2017, 10:35 pm IST

Priya Prakash Varrier looks stunning in Stylish Red outfit: See pics

Sep 10, 2018, 11:06 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close