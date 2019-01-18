Makers of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi arrange special screening for President of India

The makers of ‘Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi’ have arranged a special screening of the movie for President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi on January 18, 2019. The movie is all set to open in theatres on January 25, 2019.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter. He wrote: “Shri Ram Nath Kovind, President of India, will watch a special screening of #Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi in New Delhi tomorrow [18 Jan]… Kangana Ranaut and the team will be present… Screening organised by Zee Entertainment… #Manikarnika releases on 25 Jan 2019.”