Latest NewsIndia

Ram temple would be built in 2025: RSS

Jan 18, 2019, 05:33 pm IST
Less than a minute

Senior RSS leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi has now come up with a new date for the construction of the temple in Ayodhya – 2025. He has said that the growth of country will speed up after the construction of Ram mMandirin 2025.H e was Speaking at an event during Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh. He added that the Ram temple will be an asset for India for the next 150 years.

The RSS in recent time has intensified its demand for the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The RSS has even drawn an elaborate four-phase plan to press for an ordinance for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya. The organization had in November threatened that it would take up an agitation similar to the one in 1992 “if needed” in order to ensure the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had also said that delay in a Supreme Court decision on the issue was tantamount to “denial of justice”.

But Prime minister Modi made it clear that his government would consider an ordinance to build a Ram mandir only after the Supreme Court, which is hearing the matter, delivers its verdict.

Tags

Related Articles

Security

Security guard arrested for stealing ATM cash in Dubai

Mar 24, 2018, 10:30 pm IST

Airtel introduces new Rs. 169 recharge with unlimited data and calls

Dec 20, 2018, 06:11 pm IST
farmer protest

Farmers launched massive 10-day nationwide protest against the Modi government

Jun 1, 2018, 10:22 am IST

Two jailed for Dh1m Villa robbery in Dubai

Dec 1, 2017, 08:16 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close