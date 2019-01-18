KeralaLatest News

Sabarimala Women Entry: V.T.Rema hospitalized ; P.K.Krishnadas started hunger strike

Jan 18, 2019, 03:55 pm IST
Less than a minute

Police have arrested Mahila Morcha state president V.T.Rema, who has been on hunger strike in front of the state secretariat for last ten days. She has been arrested and hospitalized by police as her health condition worsened. BJP national executive member P.K.Krishnadas started hunger strike after her removal.

The BJP has been demonstrating indefinite hunger strike for last 47 days. The BJP has decided to end the hunger strike on the 20th of this month as the Sabarimala temple closes.

A.N.Radhakrishnan has started the strike. Later C.K.P.Padmanabhan, Shobha Surendran, K.Sivarajan, P.M.Velayudhan, and V.T.Rema continued it.

Tags

Related Articles

JEE Advanced results: Chandigarh boy Sarvesh Mehtani bags AIR 1 !

Jun 11, 2017, 01:54 pm IST

Former defence minister AK Antony’s driver commits suicide

Jan 5, 2018, 06:20 pm IST

Additional $100 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods,Trump proposed

Apr 6, 2018, 05:24 pm IST

Actresses shared their weird experiences of sexual harassment in the industry

Dec 13, 2017, 12:40 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close