Sabarimala Women Entry: V.T.Rema hospitalized ; P.K.Krishnadas started hunger strike

Police have arrested Mahila Morcha state president V.T.Rema, who has been on hunger strike in front of the state secretariat for last ten days. She has been arrested and hospitalized by police as her health condition worsened. BJP national executive member P.K.Krishnadas started hunger strike after her removal.

The BJP has been demonstrating indefinite hunger strike for last 47 days. The BJP has decided to end the hunger strike on the 20th of this month as the Sabarimala temple closes.

A.N.Radhakrishnan has started the strike. Later C.K.P.Padmanabhan, Shobha Surendran, K.Sivarajan, P.M.Velayudhan, and V.T.Rema continued it.