Latest NewsIndiaBusiness

Sensex climbs 13 points ; Nifty up by two points

Jan 18, 2019, 09:13 pm IST
Less than a minute

Benchmark domestic indices today logged marginal gains for fourth straight session amid mixed global stocks.

The Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange climbed 13 points to settle at 36,387. The Nifty at National Stock Exchange also ended up by two points at 10,907.

In the 30-share pack Sensex, 12 stocks climbed while 18 slipped. Reliance IndustriesNSE 4.40 % contributed over 150 points to the Sensex’s total tally. However, losses in Sun Pharma, L&T, Airtel and ITC threw a spanner

Tags

Related Articles

After Virushka, another Indian cricketer and Bollywood star getting Married

Jan 24, 2018, 01:35 pm IST

China successfully intercepts missile outside earth’s atmosphere

Feb 6, 2018, 06:22 pm IST
Gold price rises again in Kerala

Today’s Gold Rate in Kerala (29th November 2018)

Nov 29, 2018, 08:48 am IST

Unmarried Mollywood Actress Raai Laxmi Becomes Granny to These Twins: Pics

Jul 14, 2018, 04:03 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close