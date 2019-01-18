Sensex climbs 13 points ; Nifty up by two points

Benchmark domestic indices today logged marginal gains for fourth straight session amid mixed global stocks.

The Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange climbed 13 points to settle at 36,387. The Nifty at National Stock Exchange also ended up by two points at 10,907.

In the 30-share pack Sensex, 12 stocks climbed while 18 slipped. Reliance IndustriesNSE 4.40 % contributed over 150 points to the Sensex’s total tally. However, losses in Sun Pharma, L&T, Airtel and ITC threw a spanner