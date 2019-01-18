Latest NewsGulf

UAE Ministry bans live bird imports from this country

Jan 18, 2019, 04:18 pm IST
The UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) announced the ban of all live birds from Russia, following the outbreak of a highly pathogenic strain of H5N2 bird flu.

Based on a notification from the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) of the outbreak in the region of Rostovskaya Oblast in Russia, the MoCCAE has implemented the protective measures banning the import of all species of domestic and wild live birds, ornamental birds, chicks, hatching eggs, meats and meat products and non-heat-treated wastes from the affected region.

The ministry has also implemented the ban on previously infected provinces – Kurskaya Oblast, Astrakhanskaya Oblast, Respublika Kalmykiya, Kostromskaya Oblast, and Voronezhskaya Oblast in the Russian Federation.

