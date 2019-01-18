Vijay Sethupathi to play a musician in his next

CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

In the next film Vijay Sethupathi will play the role of a musician. Vijay Sethupathi team up with a debutant director Venkata Krishna Roganth. The movie will be set in the backdrop of Christmas and New Year celebrations and will focus on an international issue. Chandra Arts is producing the movie which will be commencing in March. Munnar, Kodaikanal and Ooty are the major locations.

