BMW launches R 1250 GS new edition in India

BMW has launched the larger and more powerful R 1250 GS series in India. The bikes will be brought into the country via the CBU route. The R 1250 GS is priced at a premium of Rs one lakh over its predecessors.

Here’s a closer look at the variants and prices:

R 1250 GS Standard: Rs 16.85 lakh

R 1250 GS Pro: Rs 20.05 lakh

R 1250 GS Adventure Standard: Rs 18.25 lakh

R 1250 GS Adventure Pro: Rs 21.95 lakh

*Prices are ex-showroom India

It gets BMW’s ShiftCam technology for better performance throughout the rev range. Power is up by 13PS and torque has increased by a substantial 18Nm, making for a total output of 136PS and 143Nm. According to BMW, the new motor is 4 per cent more fuel efficient as well.

Cosmetic changes are quite minor in nature and include a new LED headlamp setup, new colour options and a 6.5-inch full-colour TFT display.

Both bikes sit quite tall with their 870mm seat height (adjustable to 850mm). However, you can opt for the lowered suspension option that puts the seat height at a manageable 820/800mm. You can also go for a narrow seat that further makes it easy to place both feet on the ground.