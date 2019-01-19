Check out Alia Bhatt’s leaked dance sequence from Kalank: VIDEO

Recently, Karan Johar, the producer of Kalank had also spoken about Alia’s performance in the film on Neha Dhupia’s radio chat show, No Filter Neha. On being asked when was the last time he cried, he replied that it was just a few days ago on watching Alia’s performance. He said, “I won’t disclose what it is (but) she has done something in the film. You know when I see Alia I get that feeling like I’m seeing my daughter perform. And because I have that emotion for her I just started crying in the end for some weird reason. I’m going through something internally which I’m not aware of and I just got very teary. And I rang her up and said her I got very emotional, well done.”