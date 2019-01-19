Deepika Padukone’s romantic comment on her hubby Ranveer Singh’s pic is breaking the internet

After Ranveer Singh shared the photo of his latest magazine cover, Deepika Padukone decided to congratulate him in the most romantic way ever. Ranveer’s reply, too, spells loads of love and mush!

When Ranveer shared his latest India Today magazine cover, wherein he’s been deemed as ‘The Ultimate Showman’, Deepika couldn’t resist and dropped a comment on his post. Referring to the tagline of Ranveer’s upcoming film, Gully Boy – ‘Apna time aayega’, Deepika in the most adorable way ever, commented, “Tera time aa gaya baby…” followed by kisses and a heart emoji.

Ranveer responded to Deepika’s comment with equal mush and wrote, “tu jo mil gayi mujhe…” followed with a kiss emoji.