Dream come true moment for Pearlish fans, Srinish Aravind and Pearle Maaney gets engaged: See Pics

Jan 19, 2019, 05:24 pm IST
Aravind and Pearle Maaney, who were seen on Bigg Boss Malayalam, are finally engaged. The duo shared the photos on their respective social media accounts

The pictures of the Bigg Boss lovebirds are going viral.

Take a look at the pic s below:

