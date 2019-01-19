Latest Newscelebrities

Malaika Arora looks stunning in red thigh-slit dress: See Pics

Jan 19, 2019, 03:14 pm IST
Less than a minute

Malaika has shared this new picture on the Instagram that has wreaked havoc on Instagram.

Chhaiyan Chhaiyan girl is ravishing in this red thigh-slit dress paired with red heels.

Take a look at her stunning pics below:

Tags

Related Articles

Government announces Rs 150 crore relief for onion growers

Dec 20, 2018, 07:36 pm IST

Farmer’s daughter Akshata wins gold medal

Jan 15, 2019, 08:37 am IST

Meet the Top 5 Richest People in UAE

Oct 4, 2017, 08:35 pm IST

Devillers showers praise on Indian Bowlers

Jan 19, 2018, 12:04 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close