Murder of BJP leader : Main accused arrested

Jan 19, 2019, 09:47 am IST
In the murder case of Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Prahlad Bandhwar, police on Saturday morning arrested main accused Manish Bairagi from Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh. Bairagi is a BJP worker.

Bandhwar, the President of Mandsaur Municipal Corporation, was shot dead on Thursday in Mandsaur’s Nai Abaadi.

A case was registered by Mandsaur immediately after the incident. Police identified Bairagi as the murderer hours after the incident and a police team was formed to nab him.

Police said that Bairagi was already under their scanner for murder attempt, kidnapping, and half a dozen other crimes.

Though the exact motive behind Bairagi’s action is not known, it is believed that he was having a land dispute with Bandhwar.

Meanwhile, BJP has denied reports that Bairagi is a BJP worker.

