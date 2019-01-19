Narendra Modi-Amit Shah ‘Jodi’ very dangerous, country needs to be saved from them: Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah, terming them ‘dangerous’ for the country.

“Mamata didi has called all non BJP parties as the Modi-Shah jodi (duo) is very dangerous and the country needs to be saved from them. They should be defeated at any cost in forthcoming Lok Sabha elections,” said the Delhi Chief Minister after reaching Kolkata to support Trinamool Congress (TMC)- led ‘United India’ Rally.

He also heaped praise on Banerjee saying, “I appreciate her move to initiate a rally against them (Narendra Modi, Amit Shah).”

Meanwhile, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi took a dig at rally and said that all those who are attending the event are ‘tired wrestlers’. “Ye sab thake huye pite huye pehelwan hain jo akhaade mein ja kar phir apni qismat aazmana chahte hain. Pehla gathbandhan(in Karnataka) hi is haal mein hai toh aage kya hoga,” said Naqvi.

Echoing similar views Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo hit out at TMC and blamed mega ‘United India’ rally for causing inconvenience to commuters by “bringing traffic to a standstill”. By putting the traffic on stand still and harassing the general public, TMC wants to stand up for the state’s well fare? How ironical! I urge all to share their today’s traffic woes,” the singer-turned-politician tweeted.