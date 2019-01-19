Ram Mandir will be constructed in Ayodhya under Congress rule , says Ex-Chief Minister

“Ram Mandir in Ayodhya could only be constructed when the Congress comes to power”,Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat made a startling claim on Friday.

He said,BJP is a “party of sinners” which will fail to undertake the temple’s construction.

Rawat issued the contentious remarks while addressing reporters in Pauri Garhwal. Calling the BJP a party sans “ethics and dignity”, he added that they could never follow the path of peace as laid down by “Maryada Purushottam Lord Ram.

The statement drew a sharp retort from Rawat’s Congress colleague and Leader of Opposition in the Uttarakhand assembly, Indira Hridayesh. Going by Rawat’s logic, he said, the temple should had been constructed in Ayodhya in the 10 years of Manmohan Singh-led UPA rule.

Marking a stark contradiction with Rawat, Hridayesh said the party leaders should not make poll promises which cannot be fulfilled. He added that all sections of the society, “including Muslims” are in favour of the temple, but the Congress should desist from making hollow promises.

Rawat later clarified over his remarks, saying that he intended to say that an environment conducive for the construction of Ram temple would descend after the Congress is re-elected at the Centre.