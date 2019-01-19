KeralaLatest News

Sabarimala Issue : Modi’s remarks accusing Kerala Govt of not respecting spirituality and religion was highly condemnable,says Guduru Narayana Reddy

Jan 19, 2019, 06:20 am IST
Less than a minute

Congress senior leader and TPCC treasurer Guduru Narayana Reddy on Friday condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his statement against the Kerala government over the Sabarimala issue.

Mr Narayana Reddy said Mr Modi’s statement accusing Kerala government of not respecting spirituality and religion was highly condemnable.

He said, ‘Mr Modi did not realise that the Kerala government was only following the Constitution by implementing the orders of the Supreme Court on Sabarimala.’

Tags

Related Articles

Mother drags son on rope behind scooter as punishment – Watch Video

Jan 19, 2018, 07:50 pm IST

These Actors Were Trolled For their Behaviour at Krishna Raj Kapoor’s Funeral. Know Why

Oct 4, 2018, 08:13 pm IST

Termination of M-Panel employees setback for KSRTC, says Transport minister

Dec 17, 2018, 10:51 pm IST

Latest feature in Facebook will help stop abuse and harassment

Dec 7, 2017, 01:12 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close