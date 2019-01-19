KeralaLatest News

Sabarimala Issue : Not just 51, more women might have performed ‘darshan’,says E P Jayarajan

Jan 19, 2019, 01:58 pm IST
Industries minister E P Jayarajan said that not just 51, more women might have entered Sabarimala.

He also said that the government submitted the list to Court as per the reports available. Meantime, devaswom board president A Padmakumar said that he is not aware of the list as the list was submitted by government.

However, devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran said that the government has no confusion regarding the list. Meanwhile, CPI secretary Kanam Rajendran said that if the list was submitted by the state government, then state government is responsible for it.

Police clarified that the list was not given to submit in the court. The list indicates the details of those who registered in the virtual queue facility.

