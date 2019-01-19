See the whopping collection amount Ajith’s film Viswasam earned so far

Actor Ajith’s Viswasam, which released on January 10 on Pongal, is running successfully at the box office and the makers couldn’t be happier. The film’s producers took to their official Twitter page to share that the rural drama has earned Rs 125 crore in its first week in Tamil Nadu alone.

KJR Studios, who co-produced the project, shared, “#Viswasam125CroresVettai – Angali pangali ooda aadharavula #Viswasam has crossed 125 crores gross in TAMIL NADU alone by the end of today! Thank you makkaley. #Thala #Ajith #Nayanthara @SathyaJyothi_ @directorsiva @immancomposer @DoneChannel1 @SureshChandraa.”