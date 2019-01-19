CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

‘URI: The Surgical Strike’ Unstoppable at Box Office

Jan 19, 2019, 12:29 pm IST
Less than a minute

Vicky Kaushal’s latest release ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ has been appreciated widely for its content and brilliant performances. The film has received rave reviews from the critics and fans alike.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote: “#UriTheSurgicalStrike emerges a big favourite at the ticket windows… Crosses ? 70 cr… FIRST SUPER-HIT of 2019… Fri 8.20 cr, Sat 12.43 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 10.51 cr, Tue 9.57 cr, Wed 7.73 cr, Thu 7.40 cr. Total: ? 70.94 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh”

Tags

Related Articles

Tributes were paid by Sushma Swaraj to Mahatma Gandhi at Pietermaritzburg station in S Africa

Jun 7, 2018, 08:01 pm IST

These are the Special Women who are Expelled from Sanjay Dutt’s Biopic ‘Sanju’

Jul 2, 2018, 06:45 pm IST

Man duped Lady Engineer of Lakhs claiming MS Dhoni as Brand Ambassador

Sep 2, 2018, 04:49 pm IST

PM Modi Flags Off Ambulance Service for Sri Lanka via Video Conferencing

Jul 21, 2018, 11:10 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close