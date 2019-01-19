‘URI: The Surgical Strike’ Unstoppable at Box Office

Vicky Kaushal’s latest release ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ has been appreciated widely for its content and brilliant performances. The film has received rave reviews from the critics and fans alike.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote: “#UriTheSurgicalStrike emerges a big favourite at the ticket windows… Crosses ? 70 cr… FIRST SUPER-HIT of 2019… Fri 8.20 cr, Sat 12.43 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 10.51 cr, Tue 9.57 cr, Wed 7.73 cr, Thu 7.40 cr. Total: ? 70.94 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh”