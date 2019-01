22 people were killed and more than 30 others injured in a road accident in Bolivia. The accident occurred when two buses collide on the Oruro-Potosi highway. The accident occurred on Saturday on the highway around 40 km from the city of Challapata.

As per police, the accident caused due to excessive speed and one of the buses may have crossed into the oncoming lane, in addition, that rain and fog could have obstructed the drivers’ vision.