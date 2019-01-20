Latest NewsNEWSSports

Anushka Sharma trolled after she arrives with Team India

Jan 20, 2019, 09:14 pm IST
Less than a minute

Team India led by Virat Kohli arrived in Auckland for the upcoming ODI series with New Zealand. Kohli was spotted outside the Auckland airport with wife Anushka Sharma, who has been traveling with the team. Kohli and Anushka both were wearing black shades at the airport where they received a rousing welcome by the Indian fans living there. BCCI posted the video of India’s arrival and Anushka seemed to hog the limelight in the video as former India skipper MS Dhoni was missing. This did not go down well with the fans, who took to social space and reacted.

