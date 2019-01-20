Congress expelled former minister

For engaging in anti-party activities, Congress has expelled former Union Minister Srikant Jena and former MLA Krushna Chandra Sagaria from the party. Both leaders were from Odisha. The two leaders have been expelled from the primary membership of the party following the approval of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

They have been expelled on the charge of anti-party activities and issuing statements in media against the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) office bearers causing damage to the Congress. While Jena was a former Union Minister in the previous UPA government, Sagaria represented Koraput assembly constituency.

Jena had earlier resigned from all party posts by openly challenging the state leadership in December last year. Sagaria formally resigned from the membership of the Odisha assembly on November 6, 2018.