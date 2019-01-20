ED attaches Zakir Naik’s assets

Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth 16.40 crore rupees in Mumbai and Pune, under Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with its money laundering probe against Zakir Naik and others.

ED initiated the investigation on the basis of the charge sheet filed by NIA on October 2017 before the court of Special Judge, NIA, Mumbai against them.

According to the NIA Charge Sheet, accused Zakir Naik deliberately and maliciously insulted the religious beliefs of Hindus, Christians, and non-Wahabi Muslims, particularly Shia, Sufi, and Barelwis, with intention of outraging their religious feelings.

Islamic Research Foundation and Harmony Media has been instrumental in the maximum circulation of such incriminating speeches. For such activities, Naik was receiving funds from the Islamic Research Foundation as well as other unknown sources.