For competing with Jio, BSNL revamps Rs 399 Recharge Pack

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has come up with a Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan in a bid to counter its rival company Jio. According to the revamped BSNL plan, 3.21GB data will be offered daily. The new plan brought in, counters Reliance Jio’s Rs 349 recharge pack that offers 1.5GB daily data for 70 days.

Notably, the Rs 399 recharge was launched in August 2018 for prepaid subscribers under BSNL’s ‘Rakhi offer’. The benefits of the plan include additional 2.21GB data valid till January 31, unlimited voice calls, free Personalised Ring Back Tone (PRBT) that is similar to the Special Tariff Voucher (STV) offers, and 100 SMS messages per day. The unlimited voice calling benefits can be utilised to make calls in Delhi and Mumbai.

In total, the recharge offers 237.54GB data for a span of 74 days. As per the official listings, the data speed offered by most telecom service providers will be reduced to 80Kbps. The revamped offer provides 2.21GB extra when compared to the regular 1GB daily data benefits.