Latest NewsIndiaBusiness

India will be ‘$5 trillion economy’ in 7 years

Jan 20, 2019, 02:39 pm IST
Less than a minute

Union Commerce and Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu said that India has the potential to be a 5 trillion US Dollar economy in the next 7-8 years.

He said India can increase exports to Africa and Latin American countries. Prabhu said 100 new airports will come up in the near future with a cumulative investment of 65 billion US Dollar.

Two MoUs were signed today between the Gujarat government and Airports Authority of India for establishing greenfield airports at Dholera and Ankleshwar. Dholera airport will be established at a cost of 1500 crore rupees.

Tags

Related Articles

fuel price

Fuel Prices Continue Their Upward March; SEE LATEST PRICE LIST

Sep 14, 2018, 11:48 am IST

NASA launched the “Remote Sensing Toolkit” for Commercial Use

Jul 20, 2018, 09:21 pm IST
oman

Cheaper Visa For Indians to Visit Oman Announced. Know How to Get It

Sep 25, 2018, 11:21 am IST
Journ

Sheikh Mohammed donates huge amount to Journalists Association Board

May 23, 2018, 07:19 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close