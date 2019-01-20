India will be ‘$5 trillion economy’ in 7 years

Union Commerce and Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu said that India has the potential to be a 5 trillion US Dollar economy in the next 7-8 years.

He said India can increase exports to Africa and Latin American countries. Prabhu said 100 new airports will come up in the near future with a cumulative investment of 65 billion US Dollar.

Two MoUs were signed today between the Gujarat government and Airports Authority of India for establishing greenfield airports at Dholera and Ankleshwar. Dholera airport will be established at a cost of 1500 crore rupees.